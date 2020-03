As the availability of testing for COVID-19 and the necessity of testing for COVID-19 are continually re evaluated, the Illinois Department of Public Health has issued new guidance about who will be tested in IDPH labs. As of Thursday afternoon, persons living in a residential congregate setting, serving more vulnerable populations and having 2 or more possible or confirmed cases of COVID-19 OR persons hospitalized with unexplained pneumonia are the only populations who will be tested.