New Major At Greenville University

Greenville University is planning to offer a new major in liberal studies when the 2020 fall semester begins.

Students will be able to seek a four-year bachelor of science degree. The major is designed for students with broad interests in many subjects.

The new program combines coursework from various GU departments.

According to the university, students in the major will be involved in a range of topics, methodologies and skills.

Those earning the degree in liberal studies will not only fulfill the university’s general education requirements, but will also have 32 credit hours in the arts and humanities, social sciences or business, math or global language, lab sciences or creative writing, and a selection of upper division electives.