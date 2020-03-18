New Procedures For Vandalia City Government

The City of Vandalia has made adjustments due to the COVID-19 situation and the increase in mandates from the federal and state governments.

As of now, there will be no entry into any City of Vandalia buildings by anyone except authorized personnel. City hall is open during regular business hours, but will only accept customer payments at the drive-up or former walk-up windows.

Payments for boat stickers, lake lot payments, building permits and other items can be accomplished by mailing or e-mailing documents with the payment. They will be mailed back to you.

City officials will re-evaluate the situation on March 31. All contact information is on the Vandalia website.