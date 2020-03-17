New Unit Two Board Member

The Bond County Unit 2 school board has a new member.

At its meeting Monday night, the board voted 4-2 to appoint Aimee Frey of Pocahontas to fill a vacancy.

Voting for Frey were Randi Workman, Brian Zeeb, Edmar Schreiber and Nate Prater. The “no” votes were by Laura Wall and Dan Sidwell.

Frey served four years on the school board when she was elected in 2009.

Two persons living in Burgess Township 4N 4W expressed interest in the position and were interviewed by the board. Board members felt there were two very good candidates to choose from.

The opening occurred when it was learned in early February there was a residency issue for appointed member Aristede Ephron. He was appointed to the school board in June of last year and attended his first meeting in July.

He was selected to fill the vacancy created when Ashley Driemeyer resigned. After Ephron joined the board, a legal opinion from the district attorney indicated the replacement for Driemeyer should have come from her township of residency in the Burgess area.

Once the residency problem was discovered Ephron, who lives in Central Township, resigned.

Frey will complete the current term for that position, which ends the spring of 2021.