No Issues In Bond County Primary

Tuesday’s primary election in Bond County went off without a problem.

The voter turnout was 25 percent with 2,687 people casting ballots in the county.

There were 1,405 Republican ballots distributed, 1,178 Democrat ballots, and 104 non-partisan ballots for those wanting to vote only on the city of Greenville referendums.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with County Clerk Meg Sybert after the election. She said things went great with the election, praising both the new equipment and the election staff and volunteers. Sybert said she was very pleased with the turnout.

For the primary. 444 people used the early voting option, 69 voted by mail and 32 used the grace voting option.

It took about two hours Tuesday night to count all of the votes.