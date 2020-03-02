Ollie Schaefer Remembered

The community is mourning the passing of Oliver Schaefer at the age of 80.

Best known as Ollie, he was the driving force in the creation of the American Farm Heritage Museum just outside of Greenville along Interstate 70.

Jeff Leidel talked with Galen Peters, one of the original investors in the museum. He said it was safe to say that without Ollie’s dream, there would be no museum. Peters said Ollie convinced many people that the effort was a worthwhile project. He said Ollie put a lot of his own money into the museum.

Galen said the museum wasn’t exactly what his original dream looked like, but he was very proud of it.

Schaefer was the son of a farm equipment dealer in Granite City, lived on a farm, then moved to Bond County in 1963. He worked at Bond Equipment and became part-owner of the Oliver dealership.

It is fitting that this year’s featured company at Farm Heritage Days was already decided to be Oliver. Peters said many will be thinking of Ollie when the show is held at the end of July.

