Illinois State Police report a single-vehicle crash with injuries Thursday at 7:03 PM. 18 year old Aiden Lee Young, of Vernon, IL, was westbound on IL Rt. 140 a quarter-mile east of County Road 475 in Fayette County when police say he left the roadway to the left. The front center of Young’s vehicle struck the concrete bridge guardrail where it came to rest. Young was transported to Fayette County Hospital by Rural Med EMS with injuries.