Optimist Oratorical Contest Results

The annual Optimist Oratorical contest was held at Greenville Junior High on February 27. Speakers addressed the topic “Just Imagine a World without Boundaries.”

Contestants were Marissa Graham, Kinley Grove, Elusha Golovay, Canon Rainey and Kyra Wells.

Winners were awarded certificates, medals and prizes.

First place winner was Kyra Wells, second place went to Elusha Golovay, and Kinley Grove was awarded third place.

Kyra Wells and Elusah Golovay will advance to the Regional competition in Taylorville on April 4.

Speakers gave their speeches anonymously and were judged by three judges using rules established by the International Optimist Organization.

The Oratorical is one of the longest-running programs sponsored by the International Optimist Organization, established in 1928.