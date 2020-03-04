Orthopedic Surgeries In Breese & Highland

Orthopedic Surgeons Kevin McCarthy, MD, and Donald Weimer, MD, now perform surgeries at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland.

Dr. McCarthy received his Bachelor of Science from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. He earned his medical degree at Saint Louis University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. McCarthy completed an orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. He performed a foot and ankle surgery fellowship at the University of Tennessee – Campbell Clinic in Memphis, Tennessee. Dr. McCarthy is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society.

Dr. Weimer earned his Bachelor of Science at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Dr. Weimer completed an orthopedic surgery residency at Barnes Hospital/Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons and a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

For more information on a referral to the HSHS Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery Specialty Clinic – Breese or HSHS Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery Specialty Clinic – Highland, please call 618-641-5803.