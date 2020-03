Bond County EMS and the Greenville Fire Protection District responded to a semi accident with injuries at 2:44 Monday morning on Interstate 70.

An Amazon truck turned over in the eastbound lanes, near exit 45, blocking both lanes of traffic. Two people were transported by ambulance to HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

Only one was actually injured – a juvenile female who required the second, her father, to accompany her.

Illinois State Police handled the accident,