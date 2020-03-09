Pierron Home A Total Loss

Highland-Pierron firefighters were called into action for a house fire just after 10 AM Saturday in the 200 block of Edwards Street in Pierron.

Crews indicate the fire was extensive upon their arrival of fire crews and a female who lived in the residence was found outside, after having escaped the home along with her dog. She was transported by Highland EMS with non-life-threatening injuries to a St. Louis area hospital.

Automatic mutual aid was provided by the Highland city fire department. Additional aid was requested from St. Rose Fire Department and Grantfork Volunteer Fire Department.

Once the fire was under control, a local tractor was utilized to remove part of the remaining roof to allow the aerial from Highland Fire Department to fully extinguish the fire from above.

The home was a total loss and no firefighter injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On their Facebook page, Highland-Pierron Fire Personnel said, “A thank you to our neighbors who rendered mutual aid, our auxiliary for bringing drinks to the scene, and The Wooden Tie Cafe for donating food to the firefighters after the call.”