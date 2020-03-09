Program Expanded For Those With Peripheral Arterial Disease

To help those living with peripheral arterial disease, HSHS Holy Family has expanded their cardiopulmonary rehabilitation program to include Supervised Exercise Therapy (SET) for Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD).

Peripheral arterial disease occurs when arteries in the legs become blocked with plaque, causing pain when walking. Some common causes are advancing age, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and smoking.

“We are excited to offer this new program to the Greenville community,” said Kerry Steinmann, director of cardiopulmonary rehab. “SET for PAD is a program used to improve circulation and decrease symptoms of pain with walking associated with peripheral arterial disease. Those with PAD struggle with walking without pain, even for short distances. This program will allow them to walk longer distances with less pain.”

This program offers the following:

Monitored and supervised exercise to improve circulation.

Assessment and plan for exercise to improve functional ability and decrease symptoms.

A series of 36 one-hour sessions

Coverage by most insurances

A physician referral and a diagnosis of symptomatic PAD are needed to be accepted into the program. Tests may be completed by the patient’s primary physician to verify PAD, including non-invasive ankle-brachial index (ABI) testing.

For more information about the SET for PAD program or to schedule a tour of the HSHS Holy Family Center for Cardiac Rehab & Wellness, for more information (618) 664-1230 ext. 8131.