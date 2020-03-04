Red Bud Man Charged In Roxana Incident

Alleged attempted robbery charges have been brought against a Red Bud man for an incident in South Roxanna.

On Saturday, February 22, South Roxana Police responded to the 200 block of Poag Avenue in reference to what was reported as a home invasion.

The police were able to identify the suspect as 22 year old Weston Baird, of Red Bud. Baird was arrested shortly after a foot pursuit. A weapon was also recovered and seized by the police department.

The case was presented to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued for alleged Attempted Armed Robbery with a bond set at $100,000.