Results From Congressional Races

In Tuesday’s primary election, Mary Miller from Oakland won the Republican nomination and Erika Weaver from Mattoon was the winner of the Democrat nomination.

They will square off in the November general election to replace longtime Congressman John Shimkus, who has decided not to seek another term.

In Bond County, Miller received 629 votes while Darren Duncan had 156, Kerry Wolff from Altamont 122 and Chuck Ellington 51.

Weaver received 385 votes in Bond County to 145 for Kevin Gaither, 104 for Craig Morton, and 46 for John Hursey, Jr.

It will be a rematch in November for the Illinois 13th District seat in Congress.

Incumbent Rodney Davis from Taylorville was unopposed in the primary.

He will once again face Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, who defeated Stefanie Smith. In Bond County, Londrigan topped Smith 198 to 76.

The opponent for incumbent Illinois U.S. Senator Democrat Richard Durbin was determined in the primary.

Durbin was not opposed.

The Republican nominee is Mark Curran, former sheriff of Lake County.

In Bond County, Peggy Hubbard led the list with 412 votes, Curran had 325, Tom Tarter 219, Robert Marshall 187 and Casey Chlebek 58.

Vote totals are unofficial until the canvass.