Rewards Offered For Info In Arson Investigation

According to the Macoupin/Montgomery Counties Crime Stoppers organization, the Macoupin County Farm Bureau is offering a $1,000 reward and Mac’s Fire & Safety in Litchfield is offering a $500 reward to the person who gives information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons suspected of setting a series of rural structure fires in Macoupin County.

According to Crimestoppers, there have been 9 different fires, mostly barn fires that are suspicious in nature. The Illinois State Fire Marshalls office has been investigating along with the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office.

Numerous fire departments have been involved around the county. One firefighter sustained injury on one of the calls.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal Arson Division put out a call initially in late February about suspected arson cases that had occurred throughout that month in the Carlinville, Gillespie and Northwestern Fire Protection District areas.

Authorities say they are searching for a white Ford pickup with loud mufflers, a damaged chrome front end, and a wooden tailgate.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, you are asked to contact the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department at 217-854-3135, ext. 1.