Second Coronavirus Case In Bond County

Confirmation has been received by the Bond County Health Department of a second positive COVID-19 case in Bond County. This person is a male in his 70’s.

County officials are taking necessary steps to ensure close contacts are made aware. Close contact includes, living in the same household as a sick person with COVID-19, caring for a sick person with COVID-19, being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 10 minutes, or being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19 (e.g., being coughed on, kissing, sharing utensils, etc.). Bond County Health Department again reminds residents to practice the following:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, or to use the inside of the elbow.

Used tissues should be thrown away immediately and hands should be washed as described.

Frequently touched objects and surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected with a product that meets the EPA’s criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19.

Social distancing should be practiced, maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others whenever possible and avoiding large gatherings.

If you are sick with a fever, you should stay home until you have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever reducing medicine, other symptoms have improved, and at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.