Seeking Info On Montgomery County Tractor Theft

Crimestoppers is seeking information regarding a theft that occurred sometime between February 3 and March 2 on farm property along Rt. 16 about a mile west of Hillsboro in Montgomery County.

One or more suspects reportedly entered the property and stole a 1973 Ford 4400 tractor, a homemade trailer, and scrap metal. The tractor is bright yellow with blue wheels.

If you have any information that would help solve this crime, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for up to a $5,000 reward. The victim is also offering an additional cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.