Senior Center Making Adjustments For Coronavirus

Until further notice, the State of Illinois is requiring the Bond County Senior Center to make adjustments to some of its services, due to coronavirus.

Governor J.B Pritzker has declared a state of emergency based on the guidance of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Per direction of the Illinois Department on aging, the senior center will be suspending its congregate meal program, salad bar and going out to eat program.

The center will offer a carry out meal or a meal delivered by a volunteer to those who would normally visit the center to eat. Call 664-1465 to relate how you want your meal to be received. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day before the order is to be delivered.

Home delivered meals will still be provided. The senior center is purchasing shelf stable meals for all home-delivered meals clients, and they will be delivered as soon as possible.

The state directive for the center is that activities cannot be conducted for gatherings of vulnerable populations of six people or more.

Not all senior center programs are suspended. License discount appointments will be made and tax appointments will continue.

The food pantry will remain open, however clients will not be able to select their food, and boxes of food will be given to them. No indoor waiting will be available.

Those with questions can call the Bond County Senior Center at 664-1465.

All adjustments to services are in effect until further notice from the Illinois Department on Aging.