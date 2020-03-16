Simple Room Open Two Hours A Day, M-F

The Simple Room in Greenville issued the following statement Monday…

After prayerful consideration and consulting with the Bond County Health Department, The Simple Room WILL be open 1PM – 3PM Monday through Friday for students who are currently registered. We are monitoring the situation carefully and will share any changes as they occur.

ALL people entering the building will have their temperature taken; any with a fever will not be admitted. We have increased our daily cleaning / sanitation efforts and are following hand-washing recommendations.

We ask that students and volunteers who are sick or at-risk to stay home until further notice. Next week’s Student Talent Show has been postponed, as is the Donor Dessert scheduled for March 29th.

As people of God, we are called to be wise but unafraid. Please join us in prayer as we seek to be salt & light to the world around us.