SMART Center Opening

The Greenville University SMART Center in downtown Greenville officially opened Saturday afternoon with an open house ceremony.

A program was held outside the center, located at the intersection of Second and Main Streets.

A large crowd gathered to hear several guest speakers. They included Greenville City Manager Dave Willey, Greenville Mayor Alan Gaffner, Greenville University President Ivan Filby, G.U. Executive Vice-President Suzanne Davis, Bruce Unterbrink from Unterbrink Construction, and representatives from Marcoot Jersey Creamery and Rocket Bowls, the restaurant that will open in the SMART Center in mid-March.

At the end of the program, everyone was invited, not to be part of a ribbon cutting ceremony, but a ribbon tying ceremony, to join the university and city. Those in attendance were given a piece of ribbon to tie together.

The SMART Center is an initiative to unify the resources of the local community, Greenville University, regional organizations and businesses, to cultivate economic development, educational opportunities and connections for the region and beyond.

Tours of all three floors of the building were given on Saturday. A City of Greenville putt-putt golf course was set up for the event on the second floor. Those visiting the third floor saw the commercial kitchen. Rocket Bowls will be located on the first floor, which also has event space.