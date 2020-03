Greenville Firefighters provided mutual aid on the scene of a grain bin fire on Gun Club Road in Smithboro Wednesday.

The request came in at 6:45 AM. Smithboro, Greenville, and Mulberry Grove fire personnel and Bond County EMS responded.

According to Greenville crews, the grain was evacuated from the fin and the fire was extinguished. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, returning to service at 2:15 PM.

Decomposition was listed as the cause of the blaze.