A Vandalia man is currently in custody following a stabbing Friday. According to Vandalia Police Chief Jeff Ray, the individual in custody is 27 year old Jeffrey Ryan Nevinger of Vandalia.

Chief Ray says Nevinger faces charges of alleged Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

Ray said the subject was isolated to a residence and taken into custody. The victim was reportedly airlifted from the scene.

There is no update on the victim’s condition at this time.