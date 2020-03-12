Two Bond County SWCD Contests Underway

The Bond County SWCD and Ag in the Classroom programs are sponsoring a coloring contest in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. Earth Day is April 22, 2020. The coloring contest pages will be handed out at schools during the first week of March. Coloring pages can also be picked up at the SWCD office or downloaded from the SWCD website www.bondswcd.org. The coloring pages will be due on April 1. Prizes will be awarded in each of the following age groups: K-1, 2-3, and 4-5.

The SWCD and the Little Bluestem Quail Forever chapter is also sponsoring an art contest. The theme for the 2020 contest is “Where Would We BEE Without Pollinators?” This title must be on the front of the poster, and should be the original work of the student. Students should use 8 1/2 x 11 paper or cardstock to create their artwork. Students may use any medium or combination of mediums they choose to create their artwork (crayons, markers, colored pencils, charcoal, etc.). Artwork is due by April 30. Prizes will be awarded for the following age groups: K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Countywide winners for each age group will receive cash awards in the amount of $25, $15, and $10 for first, second and third place respectively. The winning poster will advance to the state competition in July.

Students must include their name, teacher, grade and school on the BACK of their coloring page and poster. If this information is not included the entry will be disqualified.