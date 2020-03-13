Two Tourism Requests Funded

The Greenville City Council has approved tourism funding requests for two events.

The Bond County Fourth Fest, to be held on Saturday, July 4 in downtown Greenville, was given $10,000. The event will feature fireworks, a carnival, and a variety of free music, with the headline act being the country band Exile.

A request from the American Farm Heritage Museum was also approved for $5,000 in tourism money. It will be used for the 16th annual Heritage Days, scheduled for July 24-26.

The Tourism Committee recommended to the council that the requests be fulfilled.