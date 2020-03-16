Unit 1 Meals For Students

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school district has developed a plan to provide grab and go breakfasts and lunches to students during the coronavirus school closing situation.

The option is open to all students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, at no cost.

Beginning Tuesday, that day’s lunch and breakfast for the following morning will be delivered to students who ride a bus, starting at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Those who do not ride a bus need to register with the district their desire to receive meals. That can be done by completing a survey on the Unit 1 website or calling the school, if you don’t have access to the survey.

Students who don’t ride the bus will be able to pick up lunch and the next day’s breakfast outside of the cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Superintendent Stephen Phillips said it is important that every student wanting meals is registered so the district has a count of how many meals need to be prepared.