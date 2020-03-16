Unit 2 Student Meal Plan

Bond County Unit 2 schools closed, beginning today (Monday), due to action by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker regarding the coronavirus situation.

Staff and administrators met Monday at Unit 2 schools to develop a plan to continue to provide meals to students.

Superintendent Wes Olson said grab-and-go lunches and breakfasts will be available in six locations starting Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 AM.

You can see the locations in the graphic above and you can hear Jeff Leidel’s full interview with Superintendent Olson here:

Meals will be provided Monday through Friday.

Anyone with questions can call their schools during regular hours as all offices will be staffed while children are out of session through March 30.

WGEL will air an extended interview with Superintendent Olson throughout today, and it will also be available at WGEL.com.

In the interview, Olson states that information about non-mandatory activities for students will be provided later today.