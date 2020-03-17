Unit One Board Covers Variety Of Topics

The regular monthly meeting of the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board was Monday night.

The board increased lunch prices for next school year. Superintendent Stephen Phillips reported the district was told after a lunch audit that the prices were 40 cents too low.

Phillips said the plan is to increase the price 10 cents a year, since the district has four years to catch up. The first 10-cent increase was approved by board members and makes lunch prices for next year $1.85 for elementary and junior high students, and $1.95 for high school students.

The board approved refinishing the high school gym floor at a cost of $3,225.

Regarding the elementary school gym floor, the district will seek more information about roof leaks in that area before deciding to have the floor refinished or completely redone.

Junior High/High School Principal Bobby Koonce reported the senior trip has been cancelled due to the coronavirus situation. The students were planning to visit San Diego. Koontz said most of the money expended for the trip has been returned and he is working on the remaining amount.

The board renewed its intergovernmental agreement with SEPCO Food Service for $100.

The contract for Elementary School Principal Casie Bowman was extended for a year, to extend it through 2022-2023.

Becca Oldham was hired as high school assistant softball coach for this spring.