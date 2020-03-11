Unit Two Board Approves Building Contract

At a special meeting Monday night, the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education approved a contract with GRP/Wegman to serve as the performance contractor for Phase I of a Unit 2 building improvement program.

GRP/Wegman is based in Bethalto.

Superintendent Wes Olson said most of items in phase 1 are health-life safety plan projects. The district is waiting for the state to approve its additional health life safety work and would eventually like to apply for a State Capital grant for additional projects.

The contract with GRP/Wegman is contingent on the state approving the health life safety work.

The board unanimously approved a motion to accept the Phase I contract with GRP/Wegman at a price not to exceed $6,252,262 which includes GRP/Wegman’s fees.

Phase I includes work throughout the district. Various options are being looked at regarding how to pay for projects.

At Greenville Elementary School, the list includes roof work, outside building and stairs work, tuck-pointing, and heating and air conditioning work. At the junior high, plans are for a new intercom/notification system, new clock camera and fire alarm systems, installing secure exterior doors, and heating and air conditioning work.

At the high school there will be several safety and security items addressed, roof and tuck-pointing work, door replacement, concrete stairs replacement and plumbing, plus heating and air conditioning work.

At Pocahontas, the work includes tuck-pointing, and installation of a lift from the cafeteria to the classrooms. No work is planned in this phase at Sorento School, as there are no immediate needs.

At the new early Childhood Center, roof and parking lot work is planned.

The board also hired Jordan File as a high school study hall supervisory aide for the remainder of this school year.