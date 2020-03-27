Unit Two Board Approves Fund Transfer

At its recent meeting, the Bond County Unit 2 school board took action to transfer money from the working cash fund to the debt services fund.

The transfer totals $724,600 out of the $3 million 711 thousand dollars in the working cash fund.

The resolution approved states the board has determined the debt services fund is most in need of the money.

Mathematics curriculum materials for kindergarten through eighth grades were purchased. The cost is $8,320.

The materials will supplement the current math textbooks to further the understanding of concepts.

Unit 2 renewed its membership with the South East Purchasing Cooperative for 2020-2021.

Under the cooperative, schools districts have increased purchasing power for various items.

The district’s membership in the Illinois High School Association was renewed for next year. This is for athletic and music events.

Once again, the IHSA has waived any fees for membership.