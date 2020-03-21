Unit Two Board Personnel Action

The Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education took action on several personnel items recently.

The resignations of Kristina Hilmes-Buehne and Mitchell Lewis, as special education teachers at the high school, were accepted, effective the ends of this school year.

Tiffany Smith resigned as a food service employee at Sorento School, and Elisabeth Dietz and Hannah Calvin resigned as special education paraprofessionals at Greenville Elementary School. All three are now in effect.

Daisy Zykan submitted her resignation as administrative assistant at Sorento School, effective May 29.

Dave Doll is retiring as a school bus driver at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

The board approved additional compensation of $5,417 to Todd Cantrill, for serving an additional hour per day as a driver’s education instructor this school year, in lieu of his prep period.

Ryan Mueller was hired as high school head boys’ soccer coach for next school year and Tracy McEvers was approved as high school head volleyball coach for the 2020-2021 school term.

Leaves of absence were granted to Sarah King, Vonda Schuette, Linda Fisher, Ramona Mollett, Max Sussenbach, Gail Smith, Katie Bowden, Rebecca Nehrt and Jessica Boucher.