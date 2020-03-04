Unit Two Health Letter

The Bond County Unit 2 school district sent a letter via Skyward on Monday to parents about health issues.

Superintendent Wes Olson emphasized there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the district. He said district officials are closely monitoring the situation and plan to keep open the lines of communication with families.

He talked to WGEL about the purpose for the letter, noting some parents had asked about steps the district was taking regarding coronavirus. He said the district had already been in contact with the Health Department to curb the spread of illnesses being seen among students, particularly influenza and whooping cough. He said the district wanted to be proactive and let families know they are monitoring the situation closely and to encourage everyone to engage in practices like handwashing, etc.

Click below to hear more from the superintendent:

Superintendent Olson asks that people not panic because there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the area.

He reported the district is taking extra precautions within its buildings, doing extra cleaning including wiping down desks, keyboards, door handles, light switches, hand railings and other shared items.