Unit Two Open Enrollment Forms

The Bond County Unit 2 school board has decided the district will have open enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year.

That means parents can request their children attend a certain school in the district.

Request forms are now available, according to Superintendent Wes Olson. He said parents should receive an email with information and the form can also be accessed on the district’s website.

Forms must be submitted to the superintendent no later than April 15. A decision on requests will be made before the end of this school year.