Update To Unit 2 Meal Plan Over Break

Bond County Unit 2 has instituted a new plan to distribute meals for students during the coronavirus pandemic.

Students, 18 years of age and younger, can receive free meals.

Pickup points are now the parking lot behind Sorento School, the side parking lot at Pocahontas School, the Greenville Police Department garage, the Greenville Elementary School bus lane, and Millersburg General Store.

Meals can be obtained from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Deliveries are also being made to specific locations. They are Green Gables in Greenville at 11:15 a.m., Kingsbury Campus in Greenville at 11:30 a.m., Friendly City Mobile Home Park in Greenville and the Sorento Housing Authority site at 11:45 a.m., the Bowman Drive side of the mobile home park at noon, Country View Apartments in Greenville at 12:15 p.m. and Willard Street housing at 12:30 p.m.