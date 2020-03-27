US Army Corps Of Engineers Facility Status Update

To ensure the safety of our visitors and employees, all U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Carlyle Lake Project campgrounds will remain closed until further notice.

In addition, all campground reservations will be cancelled through April 21, 2020, with extended closures possible. Refunds will be provided through Recreation One-Stop (1-877-444-6777 or recreation.gov).

Individuals with paid reservations will be contacted by email and full refunds will be automatically processed by Recreation.gov with no cancellation fees.

All other special events, including USACE-sponsored events, interpretive programs, fishing tournaments, lock-and-dam tours, public meetings and site visits are put on hold until further notice.

All boat ramps and day use areas, and hiking and biking trails will continue to remain open at this time. Visitors are reminded to comply with the social distancing requirements while engaging in outdoor activities at Carlyle Lake.

The USACE regrets any inconvenience caused by these closures and must keep the safety and health of all visitors as well as its employees as our priority. These preventative moves allow the USACE to continue to best deliver its other critical services uninterrupted at this time.

Additional information on closures or other restrictions related to USACE facilities at Carlyle Lake will be announced as these situations are reassessed. Information and closures are subject to change according to federal, state and local advisories and requirements.

For more information and the latest announcements regarding public safety precautions taken during the COVID-19 situation please contact the Carlyle Lake/Kaskaskia River Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or follow the Carlyle Lake Facebook page.