Vandalia Native Serves Aboard USS Harry Truman

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class John Pappas, from Cincinnati, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Jack Hammarstedt, from Vandalia, Illinois, signal to attach an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, to a catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Arabian Sea March 4, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.