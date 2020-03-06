Wilhour Welcomes FFA Students To Capitol

Rep. Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) welcomed students and agriculture teachers last week for the 50th FFA Ag Day at the Illinois State Capitol. In addition to delivering the traditional baskets of Illinois products, students met with legislators to talk about agricultural issues.

“Agriculture is our leading industry in Illinois with an estimated one in every four jobs in our state tied to farming and agriculture,” commented Rep. Wilhour. “The educational and leadership opportunities for our young people through the FFA is tremendous and hearing directly from students about the issues they care about helps us making better decisions for ag education.”