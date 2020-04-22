Memorable Birth Story At HSHS Holy Family Hospital

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, HSHS Holy Family Hospital welcomed a newborn baby girl in their emergency department creating a memorable birth story for baby Leila Rose and her parents, Elene and Russ Lynch.

The Lynch family had been planning on moving from Gillespie, IL to Oklahoma prior to the birth of their child. With the recent increases in COVID-19 cases across the country, they changed their plans and decided to stay with family in the area for a little longer.

Still expecting their little one’s arrival to come after they had traveled to Oklahoma, on April 14 Elene went into labor.

“Elene’s contractions were only two minutes apart when they arrived at the hospital,” explained Ashley White, director of nursing at HSHS Holy Family Hospital. “With her labor being in an advanced stage, we made the decision to prepare for the baby to be delivered in the emergency department. Within 30 minutes of their arrival, at 3:38 p.m. we welcomed sweet Leila to the world.”

“My husband and I were impressed by our medical team who cared for us at HSHS Holy Family,” said Elene. “Everyone was great, and they even thought to make us a sign welcoming our daughter into the world.”

The emergency department providers and colleagues at HSHS Holy Family have all been trained in childbirth and two hospital RNs with prior labor and delivery experience were able to assist with the birth as well. Following the birth, mom and baby were transferred to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese where they received follow up care in their women and infants center.