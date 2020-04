The Bond County Health Department has announced another positive case of coronavirus in Bond County. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 5.

A total of 79 people in Bond County have been tested and the results are pending on 5 cases.

Three of those with the virus have recovered, one has passed, and the newest case is currently in home quarantine. No one is currently hospitalized with coronavirus in Bond County.

Those with the virus in Bond County range in age from 33-75.