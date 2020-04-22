Assessment Notices Coming Soon

Bond County Supervisor of Assessments Georgia Shank will be mailing notices of property assessment changes this week.

She said this is the first year the county is reassessing in a quad cycle, so only 25 percent of the property has been reviewed. This includes land in Tamalco, Mulberry Grove, Pleasant Mound and Mills townships.

For property in other townships, changes could occur if there has been property removed or added.

Shank said anyone receiving an assessment notice who has questions about it, can call her office at 664-2848, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The county is still waiting for the Illinois Department of Revenue to issue a multiplier. It is needed to finalize real estate tax bills.

Shank also indicated the May 1 deadline for county residents to provide information for senior exemptions is being moved back to June 1.