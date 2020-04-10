Assistance For Distilleries Making Sanitizer

Last week we told you about Witness Distillery in Vandalia and their shift from producing whiskey to making hand sanitizer.

Now, the Illinois Department of Revenue is offering help to distilleries who join the fight against COVID-19.

During the pandemic, distilleries will be able to purchase alcohol to make hand sanitizer tax free, says department spokesperson Sam Salustro.

Normally, distilleries pay taxes based on the amount and strength of alcohol used to make their products.

More information on this and other measures the Department of Revenue has taken to help during the pandemic is available at Tax.Illinois.gov.