Barber On Unique Self Quarantine

Normally, one self-quarantines themselves indoors.

George Barber, Greenville University professor and coach, took it a bit further in the last couple of weeks.

Barber planned a trip to Los Angeles to visit with a basketball coach. His wife, Lisa, commented he was going to be in a COVID-19 hotspot and he should probably self-quarantine.

So the past two weeks, Barber camped out in Utah for his quarantine.

He said he borrowed a tent from a friend in the area and camped on public ground. He said he bought lots of tuna, peanut butter and jelly, and gallons of water. Nights were cold, but otherwise, Barber said the weather was nice. But he was ready to come home when his quarantine was over.

