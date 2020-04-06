Battery Victim Airlifted To Hospital Friday Night

Greenville Police were called to a disturbance Friday night in the 300 block of Blue Street at 2 Creeks Trailer Park around 8PM. According to Greenville Police one victim was found with a laceration to her neck, possibly made with a broken glass from a bottle. The victim was air lifted from Buchheits in Greenville to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police the suspect had fled before police arrived and was later arrested by Bond County Deputies in Mulberry Grove. More information will be released after formal charges are made at the courthouse. Police said this was not a home invasion.