BCHD Reports Reduction In Staff, COVID-19 Relief Funds

The Bond County Board of Health met in a regular session Zoom Meeting Monday evening.

In his report to the board, Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert expressed his concern that the department’s cash reserve has dipped to a balance of $514,630. Due to many staff sheltering in place and the resulting decrease in productivity during the pandemic, as well as the conversion to a new payment model for home health which has slowed cash flow, Eifert stated he has had to make reductions in staff. 9 staff have been furloughed and 9 additional staff have received a reduction in hours. Eifert said he hopes the furloughs will not be lengthy, but cited the need to maintain the financial viability of the department.

Eifert also reported the health department has received nearly $71,000 in relief funds through the CARES Act to help offset additional expenses related to COVID-19. In addition, IDPH is providing a similar grant in the amount of $36,789.

The board recognized the high rate of compliance with the governor’s stay at home order in Bond County and the fact that the cooperation of our citizens is likely related to the relatively low number of positive cases here.