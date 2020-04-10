Bond County Bridge Updates

The Bond County Board received reports from Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle on Tuesday about two bridge projects.

Work on the wooden bridge over the railroad tracks on Red Ball Trail will begin soon. Pestle said the plan is to replace several wood deck boards, hopefully before the end of this month.

He advised the bridge will be closed to traffic while work is underway. Pestle believes workers will be on the job from sunup to sundown, and the plan is for the bridge to be open during the night.

The project could possibly last a week.

A detour for traffic will be posted, and WGEL will announce when the work is to be done when the station receives notification from the highway department.

Pestle told WGEL plans are being designed at this time for a new bridge with a concrete deck at that site. There is presently no timeline for that project.

A bridge on the Dudleyville Road, just south of Airport Avenue, remains closed to traffic. The new bridge deck has been installed, but guardrails and new road approaches still need to be completed.

According to Pestle, weather permitting, the bridge could possibly be reopened in about a month and a half.