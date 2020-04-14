Bond County COVID-19 Cases Sit At Four

In the latest local news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bond County Health Department reports that as of early Tuesday afternoon, 43 Bond County residents have been tested for the virus. Ages of those tested range from 20 to 85.

The number of positive cases in the county still sits at four. Two of those individuals have recovered, one is hospitalized, and one remains in self-quarantine. Ages of the positive cases range from 33 to 75.

The county is currently awaiting test results for five people.