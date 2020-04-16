Bond County COVID-19 Statistics Include One Death

One death is now being reported as part of the COVID-19 statistics for Bond County.

The Bond County Health Department reported Wednesday evening that 51 individuals have been tested. Of that number, four tests were positive and 47 were negative. Another 4 new tests are pending.

Of the four positive cases, two recovered, one is in home quarantine, and one has died. No additional information was announced regarding the death.

Ages of those who have tested positive for coronavirus in Bond County range from 33 to 75.