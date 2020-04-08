Bond County Property Tax Bills Update

Property tax bills for Bond County will be a bit late this year.

The topic was brought up at Tuesday’s Bond County Board meeting.

Colleen Camp, county treasurer advised the county has yet to receive the multiplier from the Illinois Department of Revenue. Normally, by now the multiplier has been received.

Camp said once it is received, the bills can be generated since the assessments for this year have been completed.

Treasurer Camp reported the bills will probably be sent about a month later than last year with a possible first installment due date in August. She said taxpayers definitely should not expect the bills when they usually do. By law, taxpayers must be given at least 30 days to pay the first installment.

In the past two years, the bills were mailed in late May, however in 2017, it was in July.