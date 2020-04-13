Breakfast Cancelled, But FNB Donations Continue

Since 2006, The FNB Community Bank has hosted area charities for a breakfast where each group receives a donation check. This year’s breakfasts in Vandalia and Greenville were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the FNB did mail those check to all of the groups who would have been in attendance, according to FNB Community Bank Marketing Director John Goldsmith:

Goldsmith told WGEL 78 organizations – 36 in Fayette County and 42 in Bond County – received donations totaling $17, 225. Among the recipients were local fire departments, public libraries, museums, veterans’ organizations, schools, and not-for-profits that provide a variety of services to senior citizens and those battling poverty.

The event is traditionally held in April, which is Community Banking Month. The FNB has used the Hometown Support Breakfasts as not only a time to reward these charitable groups, but also to celebrate the impact they make in the lives of many people. Each group is given time during the breakfast to talk about their cause.

Mike Radliff, bank president, believes the breakfasts align with The FNB’s history of giving. “Support for our communities has been important to The FNB Community Bank for the past 154 years,” Radliff said. “This year, support has taken a cautious but appropriate ‘social distance’ and we will not be able to hear important accomplishments and updates from these 78 groups of community heroes.”

“We’re happy to continue our tradition of supporting these great causes,” said John Goldsmith, marketing director for The FNB Community Bank. “While the Coronavirus has shut down our schools and many of our businesses, the missions of these groups continue, and the financial impact of this isolation period on them remains to be seen. We hope these donations provide some relief.”

Goldsmith told WGEL other events the bank had to cancel include their annual Shred Fest and Students of the Month reception, but they plan to schedule those events as usual next year.