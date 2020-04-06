Charges Filed In Friday Incident

Charges have been filed against a woman, whose last known address was Keyesport, in connection with a disturbance in Greenville Friday night.

The incident occurred about 8 p.m. at 2 Creeks Mobile Home Park and two females were injured.

Shakina Betty Jean Fletcher, age 34, faces two Class 3 felony charges of aggravated battery, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass to property.

One aggravated battery charge alleges Fletcher committed a battery, by use of a deadly weapon, a beer bottle, and knowingly caused bodily harm to a female by striking her in the head with the bottle, causing the bottle to break.

The other aggravated battery charge alleges the defendant committed a battery by causing bodily harm to a second female victim in that she cut the neck of the victim with a broken beer bottle.

The misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing alleges Fletcher remained upon the land of the first victim at 1310 Blue Street in Greenville after receiving notice from the tenant to depart.

The victim cut on the neck was air lifted to an area hospital for treatment.

Fletcher fled the property before police arrived, but was later arrested by Bond County deputies in Mulberry Grove.

Her bond is $50,000 or $5,000 cash. Fletcher remains in the Bond County jail.