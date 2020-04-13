City Council Meeting Preview

The Greenville City Council will hold its April meeting at 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be available to the public via the Greenville Facebook page.

Remote public comment is available by e-mailing inquiry@greenvilleillinois.com prior to 4 p.m. Tuesday or on the conference call line.

Agenda items for Tuesday’s meeting include coronavirus incentives, relocation of utilities for the new Dollar General, painting the industrial park water tower, street lighting, the tourism fund, local funding for an Elm Street project, and the 2021 fiscal year preliminary budget.